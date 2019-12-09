REVIEW | This 1981 Mercedes 240D is analogue perfection

How does it drive?

Performance-wise, the 240D is perhaps one of the slowest cars you will ever experience. In fact, one could describe the way it moves down the asphalt as glacial - even more so if equipped with the optional automatic gearbox.

Fortunately, the tidy white example loaned to me by Mercedes-Benz specialists Carcol Executive Auto came with the more desirable four-speed manual transmission that makes hill starts a slightly less stressful experience.

Even so, acceleration remains slow enough to frustrate those sitting behind you: I was hooted at numerous times by people not familiar with the languid ways of cars powered by naturally aspirated diesel engines. I was also beaten off the line by a group of road cyclists who dropped me like they were riding superbikes.

But once you eventually build up some momentum, the 240D will comfortably cruise though urban areas at a reasonably steady 60km/h. Point it down the highway and you can hold 115km/h all day long before things start getting a bit too loud and frantic. Just remember to keep the momentum going – having to lift off the accelerator (especially on an uphill) will see you lose speed at a frightening rate.

Although not built for speed, the 240D is most certainly a champion of ride comfort. Johannesburg is a city notorious for its crap roads and this Mercedes rolls over them all with not a squeak or clonk of protest, thanks to its softly sprung suspension and 14-inch steel wheels shod with high profile 195/70 tyres.

Potholes, unfilled cable trenches, random slabs of concrete dropped by ill-maintained cement mixers - while all of the above give modern cars anxiety disorder, the 240D simply shrugs them off in a way I imagine tanks shrugged off battlefield debris back in the Second World War. It’s a highlight of this vehicle and one that definitely makes it a truly viable everyday driver.

For such a burly chunk of metal, I was surprised at just how easy the 240D is to manoeuvre. The power-assisted steering is light (seriously, you can swing that oversized steering wheel around with one finger) and turning circle impressively tight – I have driven hatchbacks that require more space to turn around in.