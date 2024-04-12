Features

10 used hybrids with the lowest CO2 emissions

12 April 2024 - 15:07 By Motoring Staff
The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge has the lowest emissions rating, averaging 37g/km.
Image: Supplied

Environmental impact is becoming an increasingly important consideration for the modern-day car buyer.

In South Africa, consumers can select from various electrified vehicles, such as battery-electric, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and self-charging hybrids.

However, even on the used market, pure EVs are prohibitively expensive for the everyday consumer, resulting in eco-conscious motorists mostly opting for PHEVs and hybrids. 

“During this year’s budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana referred to eventual benefits that would incentivise the production of electric vehicles in South Africa,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“This is a step in the right direction, but with no tax credit on the horizon for consumers, EVs may retain their higher prices for some time. As a result, environmentally conscious shoppers are leaning towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids.”

Looking at the latest data, is there a correlation between the best-selling hybrids and the lowest CO2 figures?

Top 10 most sold used hybrid variants ranked by lowest CO2 emissions (Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data January 1 to February 29 2024)
Image: Supplied

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge has the lowest emissions rating, averaging 37g/km. However, it is ranked eighth in sales, and it’s not hard to see why. Selling for R1,325,550 on average, the Swedish luxury SUV is priced out of reach for many South Africans.

As a result, consumers need to find a balance between value for money and environmental responsibility. This is reflected in the best-selling hybrid model, the Toyota Corolla Cross XS (average selling price of R432,679), which is South Africa’s cheapest hybrid vehicle.

The crossover styling, practicality and fuel economy are all plus points, and the low COrating of 98g/km is the icing on the cake. Customers need to balance their needs with their desire to drive an eco-friendly vehicle and the Corolla Cross XS represents this well. 

This buying trend is reflected in the popularity of the Haval Jolion Super Luxury, the second-best-selling car on the list, despite ranking ninth in emissions. Another reason for the increased popularity of affordable hybrids is their impressive fuel economy. With skyrocketing fuel prices, customers are looking for frugal alternatives with lower COemissions than their non-electrified counterparts. 

Six of the 10 vehicles on the list come from Toyota, a pioneer in the hybrid-electric technology sphere. 

With any luck and some government intervention, battery-electric vehicles will become more attainable soon, and consumers will no longer have to compromise between pricing and their environmental principles. 

