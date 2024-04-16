There are already several EVs available in South Africa that will travel more than 500km on a charge, but they’re pricey. Going the second-hand route is a smart option as buyers can purchase a lightly used EV at a considerable discount.
Take the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport, for example. This bastion of cutting-edge technology and luxury would set you back R3,010,000 when buying it on the new car market. After one year of use and an average mileage of 4,777km the grand saloon has an average selling price of R2,859,550.
Capable of travelling 591km–625km (claimed) between trips to the charging station, the imposing BMW has one of the strongest ranges of any EV in South Africa. When plugged into a DC fast charger the i7 xDrive 60 M Sport can replenish its 102kWh battery in 50 minutes.
It may be efficient, but the range-topping i7 is also fast. With 400kW and 745Nm of torque at its disposal, the 0-100km/h dash takes just 4.7 seconds. The same figures apply to the BMW i7 xDrive60, which has an average used selling price of R2,641,500 after covering about 4,500km a year. This model retails for R2,935,000 new.
Used luxury EVs that won't leave you with range anxiety
Image: Supplied
The future of mobility may be electric, but many motorists have reservations about battery-powered vehicles.
One of consumers' biggest concerns is “range anxiety”, the fear that their electric car will run out of battery power before reaching the destination. But as technology improves, range anxiety will become less of a concern.
“Electric vehicles (EVs) with strong claimed range figures tend to be pricier. As EV technology improves more mainstream EVs will be capable of travelling greater distances on a single charge, making EVs more appealing to own and eliminating range anxiety fears,” said AutoTrader CEO George Minnie.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Close rival Mercedes-Benz also offers a contender in the high-end EV segment. The EQS 450+ sedan may not be as fast as the i7 xDrive60 but it has a claimed range of between 631km–781km. Theoretically, one should be able to travel from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein (and back) without needing to plug the Mercedes in to charge.
After two years and an average distance of 11,999km, the EQS 450+ has an average second-hand price of R1,799,950. A new example would set buyers back R2,827,005 in 2024.
There are also electric SUVs that can cover more than 500km on a charge. The BMW iX xDrive50, instantly recognisable due to its distinctive exterior styling, boasts a sumptuous yet minimalist cabin with space for the entire family. It is satisfyingly quick (0–100km/h in 4.6 seconds) and has a claimed range of 549km-630km.
