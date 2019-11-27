FIRST DRIVE | Pick the 2019 Datsun Go at your own risk

As a loyal reader, you know by now that we have been outspoken in our criticism of the Renault Kwid and its Datsun Go relative. We recently published our impressions of the former, enhanced for 2019, with an overall sentiment that was hardly positive, but entirely fair.

Last week, Datsun launched the two-pedal, automatic version of its Go hatchback. One felt that attendance would be prudent, before writing the car off. No pun intended.

That the model employs a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is perhaps already a gripe. Chances are you have heard or read the words bemoaning the nature of this set-up. A CVT does not have conventional gears. It uses pulleys and a belt to provide a varying spread of ratios.

Consider this in-a-nutshell explanation from the people at Nissan: “The CVT simultaneously adjusts the diameter of the ‘drive pulley’ that transmits torque from the engine and the ‘driven pulley’ that transfers torque to the wheels.” It is paired with the existing 1198cc, three-cylinder petrol, though in this guise power has been bumped up a smidgen. You get 7kW more (now 57kW), while torque remains the same at 104Nm. A well-concealed black button on the sizeable shifter handle illuminates the word “sport” on the instrument cluster.