FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money?

On any given day, the circuit at L’Ormarins Estate sees automobiles from the highest tier of pedigree stretching their legs. It is, after all, an essential part of the Franschhoek Motor Museum – with its astounding catalogue of machines spanning the entire breadth of the motoring spectrum.

Curator Wayne Harley has the rather enviable job of tending to the fleet, comprising, quite literally, every covetable specimen you could care to name. It is merely one portfolio in the empire chaired by the richest man in all nine provinces, Johann Rupert. Maybe you recall the name from a book entitled The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire's Club authored by South African journalist Pieter du Toit.

What does any of this have to do with the Hyundai i30 N? Well, last week the manufacturer released their first bona fide production performance model, using the exclusive Western Cape facility as its venue. This was likely the first time a South Korean hatchback had ever laid rubber on the fast, sweeping curves of the on-site track.

The last launch we attended here was the Mercedes-Benz X-Class in 2017, before that, the Lexus LC 500 and even before that, the BMW M2. Those associations give you a sense of the upward trajectory Hyundai is aiming for with its N division. By now, you know that the i30 N is not entirely new. It was first launched nearly three years ago. Exchange rates and priorities with supply were cited as some of the reasons for its tardy arrival.