FIRST DRIVE | Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a makeover for 2020

A “see through” bonnet and a video screen rear-view mirror are part of the hi-tech tweaks made to Land Rover’s Discovery Sport for the 2020 model year.

The premium compact SUV replaced the Freelander as the entry point into the Land Rover family in 2014, and this midlife update brings technological upgrades along with a styling revamp and improved refinement.

The “see through” bonnet, known as ClearSight Ground View, is a clever trick that uses cameras to project a 180° view beneath the vehicle onto the cabin touchscreen, helping drivers navigate rough terrain when offroading, or high kerbs when driving in the city.

Another newly introduced ClearSight feature is a digital rear view mirror that transforms into a video screen at the flick of a switch to display a high definition view behind the vehicle. The benefit over a regular mirror is that it offers a wider (50°) field of vision and better visibility in low light conditions, and the view isn’t hindered by rear passengers or bulky cargo in the boot.

These ClearSight features are optionally available in the updated Discovery range for the first time, though a reversing camera is standard on all models.

Also introduced is a new Activity Key. Handy for adventure activities such as mountain biking or swimming where a regular key may get lost or damaged, the Activity Key is a wearable waterproof wristband that allows the vehicle to be locked and unlocked without using the traditional key fob.