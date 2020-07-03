Ferrari SF90 Stradale is coming to SA - with a R10.5m price tag

Even two years ago, it would have been impossible to imagine Ferrari putting a hypercar like the SF90 Stradale into full, unlimited production.

But here we are, with four power-packed motors, 25km of electric range, devilishly complicated electrical workings, astonishing speed and an astonishingly docile manner.

It is brilliant, incandescently quick, bewildering and eerie, all at the same time.

Any Ferrari with just one motor is expensive enough, so there are no monetary surprises when they deliver four.

The layout is unfamiliar, with two electric motors up front, and another in the rear, between the heavily updated twin-turbo V8 and the new eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

There’s the usual Manettino on the steering wheel, governing all of the skid-control through wet, sport, track and qualifying modes, but they now need to oversee the power electronics as well.

There’s a second Manettino on the steering wheel, but it is touch operated and controls the powertrain, ranging from EV mode to Hybrid, Race and Qualifying.

Mmmmm Qualifying ...

The SF90 Stradale is the most complicated, futuristic collection of whizzy, fizzy, whirring bits Ferrari has ever piled together beneath one skin.

It i’s Ferrari laying down a marker that validates its continued supply of high-speed supercars into a cleaner age – without sacrificing performance.

There are four motors in this car. Four.

Each front wheel has its own 99kW electric motor, and that has quite staggering implications for the way the SF90 Stradale attacks corners.

There is a mid-mounted biturbo V8 petrol motor and, stuffed between that and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is another electric motor.

The 7.9kWh, 180kW battery delivers up to 25km of pure EV range.

So, you want grunt? How’s 736kW of 4.0l V8 turbo grunt?