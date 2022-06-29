FIRST DRIVE | The R1.2m Jeep Gladiator sure means business

The past few years have been kind to those with a penchant (and pocket) for high-end, double-cab pick-ups.

Back in 2017 Volkswagen rewrote the leisure bakkie rule book when it shoehorned a creamy 3.0 V6 TDI into the front of its Amarok. Mercedes-Benz tried to make a dent in the market with the ill-fated X-Class – which also wielded a six-cylinder power source.

Ford took a somewhat different approach to the creation of its double-cab flagship. While the outgoing Ranger didn’t pack more in the displacement department, it featured extensive under-skin enhancements, allowing it to surmount just about any obstacle, while offering peerless ride comfort.