FIRST DRIVE | BAIC Beijing X55 looks set to be a sales success
Image: Supplied
If you enjoyed a laugh at the expense of BAIC over the past few years you would have been forgiven.
A great deal of fanfare was made when the carmaker set up shop locally, investing millions in the establishment of a production facility in Gqeberha.
But the products? They were not worthy of confetti explosions or trumpet music. The D20, for example, looked like a Mercedes-Benz B-Class rip-off and only seemed to find traction among e-hailing operators. Then there was the X25, a tacky-looking crossover with a horrible interior employing the cheapest plastics imaginable.
Eyebrows were raised by the introduction of the BJ40, a cut-price Wrangler of sorts. Strangely, BAIC markets it as the B40 in our country, though it is known as the BJ40 abroad.
Image: Supplied
Last week the brand revealed its forthcoming Beijing X55 crossover to national media. I can tell you there was no laughter. Not even a snigger. Because everyone in attendance was taken aback by the offering presented.
Contemporary styling with an edgy, progressive flavour, high-quality interior materials with a modern ambience, generously bolstered seats and just about every amenity expected from a buyer in 2022.
Then imagine our response on hearing that pricing is likely to be from R400,000 to R460,000 for the fully loaded flagship. Chinese brands such as BAIC are no longer the subject of derision. We heard the brand is looking to produce the X55 at its Eastern Cape plant from July next year, with a fully electric model also on the cards.
We spent a full day testing the X55. First up was a dynamic appraisal at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane. Obviously, the model was not designed to hunt apexes and lay down blistering lap times. But for what it is, this BAIC stopped, steered and maintained a level of stability that all occupants of our tester (there was a bum in each seat) agreed was impressive.
Image: Supplied
Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, with a purported 130kW/305Nm. This is where my scepticism comes in, because, while peppy, the engine did not feel as powerful as the numbers might have implied. As for the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic? Well, it is great that the brand has adopted the technology, but it would be a stretch to say the unit operates with the same slickness as those from certain rivals. Still, those are minor observations rather than outright, deal-breaking criticisms.
On the back roads of the province, the X55 showed off its ability to iron out shoddy road surfaces before they flustered passengers. It maintains freeway speeds comfortably, all while the air-conditioner blasted away as the heatwave raged outside.
Its three-spoke, leather-wrapped wheel feels great in the hands, with a substantial girth. IAll the textures and touchpoints in the cabin are deserving of praise, from the curved interior door handles to the ribbed decorative inlays.
On the safety front, all models will have six airbags in addition to the expected anti-lock brakes and electronic brake-force distribution. A tyre pressure monitor and driver fatigue alert system are also part of the deal. According to BAIC, the vehicle meets the most rigorous safety test standards in the Chinese market, including a five-star rating in C-NCAP. We will know more about the grade walk, exact pricing and other specifications when the X55 launches. Based on this initial drive, we think it has the makings of a sales hit.
