FIRST DRIVE | Stylish new Fiat 500X ups its tech game

20 February 2023 - 08:38
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The spruced up Fiat 500X is another fresh crossover alternative in 2023.
Image: Supplied

Building on the marketable cuteness of its smaller 500 hatchback cousin cultivated over six decades, the larger Fiat 500X crossover SUV is aimed at families who need more space.

It shares a lot of its styling cues and features with its hatchback relative. The refurbished 500X is now on sale in South Africa.

The range, improved both in the looks and features department, is available in new Cross, Sport and a Cross Sport EST (extended soft top) trims. The latter specification has a cloth roof that unwraps to fill the cabin with sunshine or a cool breeze. This open-top derivative is available in Sport trim only as an alternative to a solid roof.

Choosing the Cross spec Fiat 500X brings roof rails, skid plates, black mirror caps, full LED headlamps and LED fog lights and 18-inch wheels. You also get a soft touch steering wheel, automatic dual zone air-conditioning privacy glass, a multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A Uconnect 7-inch HD touchscreen with navigation is also thrown in, including Bluetooth technology and voice recognition.

The cabin is spacious and modern and gets a leather-covered, multi-function steering wheel in 500X Sport guise.
Image: Supplied

Propping up the range-topping 500X Sport body are coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and 19-inch wheels, Sport badging, dual chrome exhaust tips, full leather covering on the seats and steering wheel, LED headlamps and fog lights.

Power is courtesy of a 1.4l petrol four-cylinder engine fitted into all new models. The engine develops 103kW and 230Nm and is equipped with start/stop technology. The new models are exclusively fitted with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The transmission is intuitive enough but the motor doesn’t feel particularly gutsy from low revs. However, it delivers the goods in a relatively smooth, quiet and predictable manner. It corners confidently enough.

The mechanical make up doesn’t suggest high running costs, and the 500X, with its 4,248mm length, feels the one to take on long journeys ahead of the tiny 500 which is 3,546mm long. Cruise control is also available across the board, along with split rear seats to load more cargo.

The 500X Cross EST is a segment one-of-kind with a fully open cloth roof. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 500X Cross EST is a segment one-of-kind with a fully open cloth roof. Picture: SUPPLIED

Six airbags come as standard across the range, as does lane assist, electronic stability control and a hill-holder feature for stress-free pull away on steep slopes. All models are sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and a three-year/60,000km service plan.

Prices

Fiat 500X Cross — R509,900

Fiat 500X Sport — R560,900

Fiat 500X Sport EST — R580,900

