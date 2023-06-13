FIRST DRIVE | Defender 130 is aimed at families with a taste for adventure

There are large SUVs, and then there’s the new Defender 130. Note the new naming convention minus the Jaguar Land Rover tags. It’s now simply Range Rover, Jaguar, Discovery or Defender in a naming convention that eschews the “Jaguar Land Rover” mouthful in favour of a simpler “JLR”.
The newest addition to the Defender range is a humongous eight-seater version.
Both the five-seat Defender 110 and the eight-seat Defender 130 have a similar 3,022mm wheelbase, but the debutant is longer by 340mm in total length. The second row moves fore and aft for the benefit of third row passenger comfort.
The 130 Outbound model is available exclusively with five seats, though, and unlocks 1,329l of cargo space to carry more luggage or lifestyle accoutrements. Fold down the second row of seats to liberate a total of 2,516l of flat boot space. You can also specify a roof rack to load more cargo, or even to create sleeping quarters.
The Defender is available in a variety of colours and themes. The Defender 130 Outbound gets a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille, and side vents finished in Anthracite. A set of 20-inch wheels finished in Gloss Black is standard fitment while 22-inchers are an option. Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey body are the official colours but further personalisation is possible. A protective film is available to those with real 4x4 driving intent.
As with the exterior design, Defender cabins are large and the centrepiece is the Pivi Pro infotainment with an 11.4-inch glass touchscreen. Wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control with cabin air purification, heated seats, a Meridian sound system, head-up display, panoramic sunroof and Matrix LED headlights are part of the luxuries available.
If stepping inside the new Defender suggests an increased air of sophistication and connectivity next to any previous Defender Series, then the driving experience is mind-blowing. Travelling on rain-soaked roads in the Philadelphia wine-growing region in the Western Cape, everything felt very luxe and effortless, as if you’re in a Range Rover rather than a device meant for hacking a path through dense forests.
Engines for the 130 are petrol and diesel sixes, a hybrid and a supercharged 5.0l V8. The range-topper has 368kW and 610Nm and sounds great, but it's the 3.0l six-cylinder diesel with 221kW and 650Nm that still does it for me. It felt tractable, fast and parsimonious pulling the larger 130 body, and all models can tow up to 3,000kg.
Babylonstoren dates back to 1692. It’s an impressive sprawl of farmland near the Paarl Mountain nature reserve in the Western Cape. The Wellington boots culture being marketed there, and the continuous rain and muddy grounds during our stay, made for an appropriate setting for life with a Defender.
Land Rover tradition continues with the 130’s impressive off-road driving skills, helped by an all-wheel drive system, terrain response system and electronic air suspension that allows up to 290mm of ground clearance, and up to 900mm of wading. The opportunity to show off true off-road prowess never materialised. The closest was a simple drive up a mildly craggy, steep and muddy road up a mountain view top — hardly a burden for the Defender 130.
Everything that makes the Defender good at rock crawling doesn’t necessarily make it bad on road. The vehicle carries its heavy mountaineering tools with ease, and doesn’t suffer from too much body roll on bends. On many a hurried drive to fine dining establishments in the area, switching from tarmac to gravel roads without backing off was a major takeaway point.
The bulky 130 was especially impressive in its ability to keep up with its smaller Defender cousins in supreme comfort and poise whether the roads were straight or curved. As a lifestyle tool, the new Defender 130 extends on the offerings of the 90 and 110 by increasing passenger numbers inside without compromise. It feels capable and ready for anything, especially a proper overland adventure.
Defender 110 County Exterior Pack
JLR SA has also added a new County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110 inspired by the original Defender County. It features County graphics along the doors and body sides, illuminated treadplates and 20-inch alloys available in two finishes, including Gloss white.
Available colour combinations include Fuji white body with Tasman blue contrast roof, Santorini black body with Tasman blue contrast roof or Tasman blue body with white contrast roof and tailgate.
Interior colour and material combinations include Resist seats, grained leather and Windsor leather, all finished in Ebony. An Acorn with Lunar interior is also available on Fuji white and Santorini black vehicles.
Additional enhancements
These include a new load space floor tray as standard on Defender 90 and Defender 130 eight-seat models. This enables a near flat load space floor. The Defender 90 gets a new grab handle for a quick fold and slide of the front seats, and gains 40:20:40 folding rear seats and centre armrests.
The Defender 130 Outbound, Defender 130 V8 and Defender 110 with County Exterior Pack are available to order now and are expected to arrive in South Africa towards the end of 2023.
Pricing
Defender X‑Dynamic HSE 130 D300 — R1,844,600
Defender Outbound 130 P400 MHEV — R1,875,000
Defender X‑Dynamic HSE P400 MHEV — R1,888,500
Defender X 130 D300 — R2,003,400
Defender X 130 P400 MHEV — R2,053,600
Defender V8 130 P500 — R2,873,800
