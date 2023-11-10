FIRST DRIVE | Why the updated Kia Sportage is a safe bet

Sportage anniversary in South Africa
The changes are introduced against the backdrop of a milestone for the Sportage range. The year 2023 marks 25 years since the range was introduced locally. The first generation Kia Sportage debuted in South Africa in 1993 and was powered by a Mazda-derived 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 95kW and 182Nm with part-time four-wheel drive.
They were initially imported in the mid-1990s by a dealer in Randburg, Johannesburg, who brought about 60 left-hand drive Kia Sportage units which were to be converted to right-hand drive locally.
The fate of the first batch of imported Sportages is unclear, but it took another three years before the newly established Kia SA reintroduced the compact SUV in 1998.
Prices
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX: R637,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EX: R691,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line: R713,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus: R741,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus: R765,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S: R798,995
The revised Kia Sportage line-up is on sale immediately and all models come standard with a five year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

Kia South Africa has introduced more diesel derivates of the Sportage SUV range. The latest generation family mover with bold styling was launched in September 2022 in LX, EX and the three-tier GT-Line specifications, all powered by the GDi-badged 1.6l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine.
This was followed by the introduction of a 1.6l CRDi derivative in May 2023. The engine that arrived in higher spec GT-Line S models sought to satisfy the needs of customers who require the low fuel economy traits of a diesel.
Kia SA marketing MD Stephen Crosse said: “This motor has found favour among customers who prioritise practicality and efficiency,” and in future the 100kW and 320Nm output four-cylinder engine becomes standard fitment in the entry-level LX and EX models.
It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and in our experience it’s a power train that strikes a good balance in utility and running costs and now at a more affordable price.

The 1.6 T-GDi powertrain with 132kW and 265Nm on tap remains available in the trio of GT-Line models but more enhancements introduced to the range include the standard availability of the full Advanced Driver Assistance System technology across the range, previously the exclusive enclave of GT-Line owners.
Lane-follow and lane-keeping assist that work with the standard blind spot warning system use cameras and radar to keep the vehicle in a lane and behind a leading car autonomously when activated are now available as standard across the range, as is forward collision-avoidance assist, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, six airbags and trailer stability assist.
Convenience items shared by all models include smart entry with push button start and an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The drive experience revealed nothing new from our previous engagements with the range. The EX cabin trim is just as spacious and well designed, with digital screens and plenty of trending amenities such as partial cloth and leather upholstery, electric seats with heaters and park distance control.
The diesel motor sends sufficient oomph to 18-inch wheels and the transmission is a willing partner with its smooth and predictable changes.
All Sportage models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading unlimited kilometre/5-year warranty, inclusive of Roadside Assistance. In addition, a prepaid 6-year/ 90,000km service plan is included to give customers peace of mind and predictability in vehicle maintenance.

