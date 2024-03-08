FIRST DRIVE | Powerful Mazda CX-60 Takumi promises less fuel thirst

In Japan, the word takumi refers to a craftsperson unrivalled in their particular field of expertise. Mazda uses the term to denote its top of the range CX-60 diesel hybrid, which has been launched in South Africa as the first car from the brand priced at more than R1m.
It is the flagship of the CX-60 midsized SUV range launched in South Africa a year ago in 2.5l petrol guises priced at R739,800 for the rear-wheel drive Dynamic model and R844,500 for the all-wheel drive Individual.
The new R1,049,200 all-wheel drive CX-60 Takumi brings more power to the party with a six-cylinder 3.3l turbo diesel engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. All versions have eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Positioned above the long-running CX-5 range, the CX-60 competes in a competitive midsize SUV market segment against rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Rav4, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5.
Mazda South Africa boss Craig Roberts said the vehicle could fill a niche for buy-down customers looking to trade in their premium German SUVs but are finding the replacement cost of their model too steep. In recent years Mazda has repositioned itself as a more upmarket brand with increasingly sophisticated and refined cars.
The CX-60 Takumi is distinguished by an exclusive front bumper design, a bar-type piano black grille, a bright metal finish to the front wings, side signatures and glazing surrounds and 20-inch black metallic diamond-cut alloy wheels.
A driver personalisation system recognises the occupant of the driver’s seat and automatically adjusts the seat, steering wheel, head-up display and wing mirrors to the ideal position. Using facial recognition, the system can save profiles for up to six users and also adjusts audio and climate control settings.
The straight-six turbo diesel engine boasts a gutsy 187kW of power and 550Nm of torque (the latter on call at just 1,500rpm) with an additional 153Nm provided by the electric motor for brief periods. The mild hybrid system reduces load on the engine and saves fuel and regenerates energy to recharge the battery when coasting or braking.
Mazda claims the vehicle sips 4.9l of diesel per 100km. The test vehicle averaged just over 8l at the media launch in Cape Town earlier this week on mostly open roads, which is decent if not exceptional fuel economy. Perhaps it will perform better in stop-start urban driving that favours hybrids.
Large diesel engines are becoming rare in cars and the Mazda’s 3.3l unit is one of the biggest oil burners available. The low-revving six-cylinder is responsive and pleasantly vocal, making a throaty but refined tenor that sounds almost petrol-like. Mazda claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 219km/h.
FIRST DRIVE | Powerful Mazda CX-60 Takumi promises less fuel thirst
Mild-hybrid turbo diesel seems like it will make a good tow car with its gutsy low-down torque
Image: Denis Droppa
In Japan, the word takumi refers to a craftsperson unrivalled in their particular field of expertise. Mazda uses the term to denote its top of the range CX-60 diesel hybrid, which has been launched in South Africa as the first car from the brand priced at more than R1m.
It is the flagship of the CX-60 midsized SUV range launched in South Africa a year ago in 2.5l petrol guises priced at R739,800 for the rear-wheel drive Dynamic model and R844,500 for the all-wheel drive Individual.
The new R1,049,200 all-wheel drive CX-60 Takumi brings more power to the party with a six-cylinder 3.3l turbo diesel engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. All versions have eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Positioned above the long-running CX-5 range, the CX-60 competes in a competitive midsize SUV market segment against rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Rav4, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5.
Mazda South Africa boss Craig Roberts said the vehicle could fill a niche for buy-down customers looking to trade in their premium German SUVs but are finding the replacement cost of their model too steep. In recent years Mazda has repositioned itself as a more upmarket brand with increasingly sophisticated and refined cars.
The CX-60 Takumi is distinguished by an exclusive front bumper design, a bar-type piano black grille, a bright metal finish to the front wings, side signatures and glazing surrounds and 20-inch black metallic diamond-cut alloy wheels.
A driver personalisation system recognises the occupant of the driver’s seat and automatically adjusts the seat, steering wheel, head-up display and wing mirrors to the ideal position. Using facial recognition, the system can save profiles for up to six users and also adjusts audio and climate control settings.
The straight-six turbo diesel engine boasts a gutsy 187kW of power and 550Nm of torque (the latter on call at just 1,500rpm) with an additional 153Nm provided by the electric motor for brief periods. The mild hybrid system reduces load on the engine and saves fuel and regenerates energy to recharge the battery when coasting or braking.
Mazda claims the vehicle sips 4.9l of diesel per 100km. The test vehicle averaged just over 8l at the media launch in Cape Town earlier this week on mostly open roads, which is decent if not exceptional fuel economy. Perhaps it will perform better in stop-start urban driving that favours hybrids.
Large diesel engines are becoming rare in cars and the Mazda’s 3.3l unit is one of the biggest oil burners available. The low-revving six-cylinder is responsive and pleasantly vocal, making a throaty but refined tenor that sounds almost petrol-like. Mazda claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 219km/h.
Image: Supplied
With plenty of low-down torque the Mazda feels like it will make a good tow car and is rated to haul 1,800kg. A towing mode reduces the loss of driving performance due to increased weight when towing a trailer.
The CX-60’s suspension is tuned more for ride comfort than sporting prowess but strikes a happy balance. After a cushy cruise on open roads we tackled the fast bends of Hels Hoogte pass in Stellenbosch and, while the Mazda generated more body roll than some of the market’s sportier SUVs, it displayed good poise and grip and the steering was pleasantly weighted.
An elevated 178mm ground clearance gives the CX-60 some gravel-driving ability. The full-time AWD system is rear-biased and has an off-road mode that helps prevent wheel spinning on slippery surfaces. There are normal, off-road, and sport driving modes selectable by the driver, plus hill-descent control.
With a length of 4,745mm, the five-seater CX-60 is the largest Mazda available in South Africa until the seven-seat CX-80 comes along later this year. It takes four adults in reasonable comfort and lays on executive features such as a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system, black Nappa leather upholstery and front seats that are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated. Luxury levels in all CX-60 models are high, including an electrically adjustable steering column, hands-free powered tailgate and head-up display.
Including underfloor storage, the CX-60 has a 570l load space capacity, increasing to 1,148l with the rear seats folded flat.
Image: Supplied
Infotainment is via a 12-inch central display which, to prevent grubby fingerprints, is controlled by a rotary controller and buttons instead of touchscreen. The system supports Android Auto via USB and wireless Apple CarPlay and there are USB-C ports available for front and rear passengers. The neat and uncluttered cabin has a minimalist ambience.
Helping prevent dings in the parking lot is a 360° monitor that displays a bird’s-eye view of the car from above on the centre display. It includes a see-through view of the front and rear corners, making it easier to spot objects obscured by the vehicle’s bodywork.
The CX-60 has a five-star crash rating and all models boast driver-assist features such as dynamic cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and cross-traffic alert.
Prices include a five-year/unlimited distance warranty and service plan.
MORE:
New Honda CR-V reaches Mzansi: pricing and specs
All the new Toyotas coming to South Africa soon
WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos