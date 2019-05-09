Motorsport

Claire Williams confident insurance will pay out for Baku damage

Team's deputy principal says promoters have been 'accommodating and seem to be moving things pretty quickly forwards'

09 May 2019 - 20:23 By Reuters
Claire Williams in confident that her team will be compensated for damage caused to George Russell's car in Azerbaijan two weeks ago.
Claire Williams in confident that her team will be compensated for damage caused to George Russell's car in Azerbaijan two weeks ago.
Image: Williams

Williams are confident insurance will pay for the damage to George Russell's car caused by a loose drain cover in Azerbaijan two weeks ago, the Formula One team's deputy principal, Claire Williams, said on Thursday.

Williams told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix that she had discussed compensation with the race promoter in Baku after the April 26 incident.

"They have been very accommodating and seem to be moving things pretty quickly forwards. So I'm pleased," she said.

"It will go through the (circuit) insurers, they understand it needs to move sooner rather than later. So we are in the process now of working out the cost of it to us and we need to file that and we'll go from there."

Williams could not give a financial estimate, which some commentators have speculated could be more than half a million dollars.

"Our priority was to get the repair work done and then we'll go through the analysis to understand exactly how much of a cost there is," she said.

British rookie Russell ran over the loose manhole cover at speed in Friday practice, smashing the floor.

"If that was 10-15mm higher, it was going straight into where I'm sat. It could have been much worse," the driver commented afterwards.

Polish team mate Robert Kubica also suffered a big accident in the first phase of qualifying.

Williams said both chassis had been repaired and brought to Spain, along with a spare.

She said the former champions, without a point and last in the standings with an uncompetitive car despite having the same engine as dominant Mercedes, had brought upgrades and test parts to the track.

"In our history we've never given up on a season," she declared. "Clearly we know where we are and that it will be incredibly difficult to make up the gap even to P9 (ninth place overall).

"We have a number of issues at the moment. There are a number, mechanical in particular, that we've understood," added the boss. "So we have a particular issue with our brake system at the moment that we believe we've found a solution to." 

RELATED ARTICLES

Ferrari bring forward engine upgrade to Spain

Red team pushes hard to make up ground after being beaten by Mercedes in opening four F1 rounds
Motoring
1 day ago

The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time

From G60 and R to GTI and VR6, we take a look back at some of the Golf's finest moments
Motoring
2 days ago

Possibility that Women's W Series could link up with F1 in the future

Innovative formula could be on the fast track to joining the grand prix circus
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  2. We drive Ford's new Ranger Raptor First Drives
  3. WATCH | Road fail: 7 times bad drivers were caught on camera news
  4. WATCH | A 'disintegrating' Audi R8 news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class offers space & luxury aplenty First Drives

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X