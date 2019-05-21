AT A GLANCE | The exciting life and times of the late, great Niki Lauda

We take a look at the incredible life of former Austrian racing driver and three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda, who died on May 20 at the age of 70.

Early life:

* Born in Vienna on February 22 1949

* Got into motor racing against his family's wishes.

* Started his career as a Formula Two driver in 1971 with March Engineering.

Formula One Career:

* Raced with March (1971-1972) and the British Racing Motors team (1973), where he impressed Ferrari, despite having an unreliable car.

* Signed by Ferrari in 1974 and finished fourth in the World Drivers' Championship in his debut season with the Italian team, where he won his first race at the Spanish Grand Prix.

* Won two championships with Ferrari over the next three years (1975 and 1977).

* Had a near-fatal crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix after a failed race boycott over safety measures at the track. He suffered severe burns to his face and damaged his lungs while he was trapped in his car that had burst into flames.