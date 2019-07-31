Motorsport

Verstappen hopes to continue the party in Hungary

31 July 2019 - 18:42 By Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the German F1 Grand Prix last weekend.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the German F1 Grand Prix last weekend.
Image: Jure Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Red Bull's German Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen and his Dutch army of Formula One fans hope to continue the party in Hungary on Sunday, even if it will be hard to match the madness of Hockenheim last weekend.

The Hungaroring - narrow, technical and sometimes described as "Monaco without walls" because of the difficulty of overtaking - is a circuit that should play to Red Bull's strengths.

Verstappen arrives with two wins from the last three races and while still a massive 63 points adrift of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings, is looming ever closer in the Mercedes mirrors.

The track is a favourite, even if it gave the 21-year-old plenty to swear about last year.

Red Bull set record for fastest F1 pit stop

Red Bull set a Formula One record in Sunday's German Grand Prix by changing all four tyres on race winner Max Verstappen's car in 1.88 seconds, ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

"We’ve won two races so far and a couple of other podiums, a couple of 'should have beens' and 'could have beens'," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner after a wet and chaotic weekend in Hockenheim.

"We’ve got a car that’s capable of qualifying near the front now. We’ve got a great race car and everybody in Milton Keynes, Adrian [Newey] and his team, are all getting performance through to the car as well.

"Hopefully we can sign off with a good result in Budapest and then the second half of the year we’re expecting hopefully some more good things."

Verstappen's hopes went up in smoke after six laps in Hungary a year ago, when the team were powered by Renault engines and Hamilton won from pole position after a wet qualifying.

Hamilton has won a record six times in Budapest and has vowed to "come back with fighting spirit" after a German weekend in which he started on pole and finished 11th on the track before being promoted to ninth.

High temperatures could work against Mercedes, who struggled with cooling in the heat in Austria and could face more of the same in Hungary, while Hamilton has to shrug off the after-effects of the bug that laid him low in Hockenheim.

Sick Lewis Hamilton aims to sleep off Hockenheim disappointment

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton is planning to get plenty of rest over the next few days as he seeks to shake off the sickness that laid him low in ...
Motoring
2 days ago

The champion, who has won seven of 11 races this season, said on Sunday he was going home to sleep and had cleared out his diary.

A win in Hungary would send Hamilton 48 points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas in the championship - double the lead he enjoyed over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel last year going into the August break.

Bottas needs to do something special to close the gap, with his future to be decided in August and Verstappen closing in fast on second place.

Vettel led home a Ferrari one-two in Hungary in 2017 and, fast approaching the anniversary of his last win in August 2018, would love a repeat - even if he is prepared for another tough afternoon.

"Hungaroring is a pretty physical track in a current Formula One car, because there aren't any long straights and it’s a very stop-start circuit, which means you are always working away at the wheel," he said.

"And given the time of year, it’s usually boiling hot, which definitely doesn’t help."

Ferrari's major concern will be ensuring there are no repeats of the power unit problems that affected both Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc, who crashed out last Sunday at Hockenheim.

READ MORE:

Kyalami gears up for nine hours of racing

Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche will form part of a high-powered GT grid in November blockbuster
Motoring
6 days ago

Formula 1 to fast-track Chinese gamers to 2020 virtual series

Formula One launched an esports series across China on Thursday with the promise of the top two local gamers making it all the way to the Pro Draft ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series due to be aired in 2020
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans choose cheaper - and older - cars amid cash crunch news
  2. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  3. Sick Lewis Hamilton aims to sleep off Hockenheim disappointment Motorsport
  4. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  5. AA warns of mixed picture for fuel prices in the months ahead news

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X