Verstappen hopes to continue the party in Hungary

"We’ve won two races so far and a couple of other podiums, a couple of 'should have beens' and 'could have beens'," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner after a wet and chaotic weekend in Hockenheim.

"We’ve got a car that’s capable of qualifying near the front now. We’ve got a great race car and everybody in Milton Keynes, Adrian [Newey] and his team, are all getting performance through to the car as well.

"Hopefully we can sign off with a good result in Budapest and then the second half of the year we’re expecting hopefully some more good things."

Verstappen's hopes went up in smoke after six laps in Hungary a year ago, when the team were powered by Renault engines and Hamilton won from pole position after a wet qualifying.

Hamilton has won a record six times in Budapest and has vowed to "come back with fighting spirit" after a German weekend in which he started on pole and finished 11th on the track before being promoted to ninth.

High temperatures could work against Mercedes, who struggled with cooling in the heat in Austria and could face more of the same in Hungary, while Hamilton has to shrug off the after-effects of the bug that laid him low in Hockenheim.