Motorsport

Bottas quickest in first Japan Grand Prix practice

11 October 2019 - 09:03 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W10 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 11, 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W10 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 11, 2019 in Suzuka, Japan.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas edged Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time in opening practice for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, a session overshadowed by news that qualifying has been moved to Sunday due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Formula One's governing body said earlier on Friday that race promoters and the Japanese Automobile Federation had decided to cancel all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the typhoon's approach.

The hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10am (0100 GMT) on Sunday, while the final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, has been scrapped.

In Friday's practice, Finn Bottas lapped the 5.8km Suzuka circuit in one minute 28.731 seconds, ahead of his five-time world champion team mate by 0.076 seconds.

Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari, ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc, nearly a second off Bottas’s pace.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, getting engine supplier Honda’s home race off to a solid start. His team mate Alexander Albon was sixth.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for McLaren ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, with the Mexican’s team mate Lance Stroll and McLaren rookie Lando Norris rounding out the top 10.

Reigning Japanese Super Formula and Super GT touring car series champion Naoki Yamamoto took part in Friday’s opening session driving a Honda-powered Toro Rosso.

The 31-year-old Honda-backed Japanese, who will hand the car back to Pierre Gasly for the rest of the weekend, finished the session 17th and was just a tenth of a second slower than regular driver Daniil Kvyat.

Mercedes can seal a record-equalling sixth successive Formula One constructors' championship on Sunday by scoring 14 more points than Ferrari.

Hamilton leads the drivers' championship by 73 points from Bottas with five races to go. 

Vettel and Leclerc play down talk of Ferrari rift

Ferrari Formula One team mates Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel played down talk of a rift between them, saying tensions that threatened to boil ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Mercedes out to seal sixth successive title at Suzuka

Mercedes have their first chance to seal a record-equalling sixth successive Formula One constructors' championship in Japan on Sunday
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features
  2. SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade news
  3. What do all those dashboard warning lights mean? Features
  4. The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000 Features
  5. The five best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000 Features

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
X