Max Verstappen has to be given more space, says Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has to be given more space on the racetrack than other drivers because of the risk of collisions, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said after the pair banged wheels in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who won the race for Mercedes and is now one step away from wrapping up his sixth title, described the first lap coming together with the young Red Bull driver as “hair-raising”.

The Briton was forced on to the grass runoff, narrowly avoided a costly spin and dropped to fifth place.

Verstappen also clashed with Hamilton's Finnish teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas a few laps later, the Dutchman suffering a puncture that sent him to last place, before he battled back to sixth.

“I think every driver is slightly different,” Hamilton said. “Some are smarter. Some are very smart, aggressive and some are silly with it.

“Through those experiences of racing with people, you give some more space. And others you don’t have to, they’re quite respectful.

“But yeah, Max. It’s very likely you’re going to come together with Max if you don’t give him extra space. So most of the time you do.”