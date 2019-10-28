900 arrested as police crack the whip in Gauteng

Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng brought about 900 wanted suspects to justice over the weekend, for crimes ranging from house robbery to rape.

Other charges include murder, attempted murder, drink driving, business robbery and possession of drugs.

Police seized 18 firearms during the mass arrest effort, and said the weapons were suspected to have been used to commit crimes from the Johannesburg CBD to Douglasdale.

"These suspects were arrested during the roadblocks, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects as well as stop and search for crime ranging from murder," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo

" More than 439 suspects were arrested in Tshwane by the integrated law enforcement agencies for possession of suspected stolen goods, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," he said.