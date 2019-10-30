Big six is the lucky number for Lewis Hamilton in Texas

Lewis Hamilton may not need to score even a point in Austin to become only the second six-time Formula One world champion, but the Mercedes driver will want to celebrate in style on Sunday.

The Briton is the most successful driver in US Grand Prix history, his six wins including five in Texas, and he has every intention of adding to the tally after winning in Mexico last weekend.

"The track is fantastic and it's been a good hunting ground for me, so very excited to go there - and who knows whether we can get the job done," said Hamilton. "We'll hopefully have a good race there."

The chances of him not getting the job done in a country that has become a home away from home - and where he has become the face of Formula One in magazines and on TV chat shows - look remoter than remote.