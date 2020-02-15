Goodbye Toro Rosso, hello AlphaTauri

Red Bull presented AlphaTauri as their rebranded Toro Rosso Formula One team on Friday, with a new look but a familiar target for the season ahead.

“We must be within the first five in the constructors' championship,” declared team boss Franz Tost at the launch of the white and blue AT01 car at Red Bull's Hangar-7 facility in Salzburg.

Honda-powered Toro Rosso finished sixth overall last year, equalling their best ever performance, and have an unchanged line-up of Russian Daniil Kvyat and Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

Both drivers finished on the podium in 2019.

AlphaTauri is a Red Bull-owned fashion brand established in 2016. The team have raced as Toro Rosso since 2006 when Red Bull took over struggling Minardi.

They have brought through a succession of hungry young talents, including Germany's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Dutch youngster Max Verstappen.