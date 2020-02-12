Renault launch their F1 season with no car - but plenty of resolve

"On that basis, our only option is to have fake cars - show cars - altered to look like this year's car. For me that's a waste of money and people will always interpret based on that. So rather than that, no car.

"For anyone interested in the car, look at the pictures next week."

Ricciardo, who joined last year from Red Bull, said he had not yet seen the finished product. "I haven't yet had that moment," he said.

"Every year you have it, whether it's your first year in Formula One or your 10th, when you see the car for the first time and you see your name on it. There's certainly a nice little warm, fuzzy feeling - but I haven't got that yet."

Ricciardo has not stood on the podium since leaving Red Bull, where he won seven races, but he hopes this will change.

"I am craving to take my shoe off, for sure. It's been a while," he grinned, referring to his trademark "Shoey" celebration, where he drinks champagne from his race boot on the podium.

"I am optimistic ... I feel like this year there's a bit more stability within the structure. So that, on top of what we learnt last year, in my mind I'm like, 'OK, it has to be better.'

"We have to move forward and we have the tools and the equipment. I do believe we will get the fourth place back. Will it come easy? No. But I think if we do everything we say we're going to do, then it's going to happen. We'll get there."