Motorsport

Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

20 February 2020 - 06:36 By Reuters
Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Roush Fenway Racing Koch Industries Ford Mustang, crashes as Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Express Toyota Camry, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Team Penske Menards/Peak Ford Mustang, race to the checkered flag during the Daytona 500 on February 17 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Roush Fenway Racing Koch Industries Ford Mustang, crashes as Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Express Toyota Camry, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Team Penske Menards/Peak Ford Mustang, race to the checkered flag during the Daytona 500 on February 17 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
Image: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Driver Ryan Newman was released from hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries.

According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old Newman has been in good spirits since the crash, which saw his vehicle career into a wall and flip into the air before being hit by another car on the driver's side.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking,” Roush Fenway said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

“True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family, while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

A statement released by Roush Fenway in the hours after the crash said Newman was initially in a “serious condition”, but did not elaborate on the specific nature of his injuries.

The incident stunned onlookers and fans, including US president Donald Trump, who was the race's grand marshal and later tweeted his support for the 2008 champion.

MORE

Lewis Hamilton tops first day of F1 testing as Sebastian Vettel calls off sick

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest as Mercedes dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

New Williams FW43 an improvement on 'scary' 2019 car, says George Russell

George Russell was first on track for the start of pre-season testing on Wednesday and sounded positive afterwards as his Williams Formula One team ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Unwell Sebastian Vettel relieved of duties on first day of F1 testing

An unwell Sebastian Vettel was relieved of his duties at Ferrari on Formula One's first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  2. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  3. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  4. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X