Mercedes steering wheel to be outlawed after this season

Formula One's governing body has moved to ban, for 2021, an ingenious new Mercedes steering wheel that has been the talk of preseason testing and could boost Lewis Hamilton's chances of a record-equalling seventh title.

Race director Michael Masi pointed to a change in the technical regulations, published at the end of last year, that effectively ruled out future use of the DAS (Dual-Axis Steering) system.

“You have been very wise in noticing the change to the 2021 technical regulations,” said the Australian when asked by reporters, confirming also that there were no safety concerns about the system.

The new rule decrees the “realignment of the steered wheels ... must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the rotational position of a single steering wheel”.

The DAS allows a driver to change the “toe angle” of the front wheels into corners and on the straights by pushing and pulling on the steering wheel, rather than just moving it sideways.