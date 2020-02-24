Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes steering wheel to be outlawed after this season

Ingenious new Dual-Axis Steering has been the talk of preseason testing and could boost Lewis Hamilton's chances of a record-equalling seventh title

24 February 2020 - 09:34 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap of last week's preseason F1 testing, using the new Dual-Axis Steering system in his Mercedes.
Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap of last week's preseason F1 testing, using the new Dual-Axis Steering system in his Mercedes.
Image: Reuters

Formula One's governing body has moved to ban, for 2021, an ingenious new Mercedes steering wheel that has been the talk of preseason testing and could boost Lewis Hamilton's chances of a record-equalling seventh title.

Race director Michael Masi pointed to a change in the technical regulations, published at the end of last year, that effectively ruled out future use of the DAS (Dual-Axis Steering) system.

“You have been very wise in noticing the change to the 2021 technical regulations,” said the Australian when asked by reporters, confirming also that there were no safety concerns about the system.

The new rule decrees the “realignment of the steered wheels ... must be uniquely defined by a monotonic function of the rotational position of a single steering wheel”.

The DAS allows a driver to change the “toe angle” of the front wheels into corners and on the straights by pushing and pulling on the steering wheel, rather than just moving it sideways.

Mercedes suspect Ferrari are playing down their true pace

Ferrari were only eighth fastest of the 10 teams in pre-season Spanish test,  but there may be more to come from the red team
Motoring
3 hours ago

Mercedes technical director James Allison said on Thursday, when DAS made its track debut, that the system had come as no surprise to the FIA, who had been kept informed along the way.

That observation suggested the rule change was triggered by awareness on the governing body's part that the sport's dominant team had found a potentially game-changing loophole in the rules.

Whether that was the case, and how quickly rivals might be able to copy it and whether they might protest after the opening race, remained lively topics of conversation.

PERFORMANCE BENEFIT

“I think we need to first obviously understand how it works and understand what would be the performance benefit,” said Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto. “I don’t think that at the moment we’ve got any idea.”

Binotto conceded, however, that if Ferrari did want to do something similar it would likely take them until midseason to introduce it.

Raikkonen fastest and brings out first red flag

Alfa Romeo outpaces big guns Mercedes and Ferrari on day two of F1 testing
Motoring
3 days ago

Alan Permane, Renault's track operations director, agreed that Mercedes could draw significant benefit before anyone caught up.

“I'm sure it's highly complex and suspect they've taken a long time to work it out,” he said. “You won't see (other) cars with it for quite some time.”

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, whose lap time on Friday was close to his record lap of the Circuit de Catalunya, said he first heard about the project nearly a year ago.

“There's no issues so far with it, it's actually pretty easy to use,” he said.

“When a team brings something new there's always going to be talk about whether it's legal or not. I don't think our team would start making and designing something that would get banned,” added the Finn.

“I hope we can have an edge with that. How big the edge can be with that is a complete question mark.”

Mercedes have won the last six drivers' and constructors' championships and Hamilton will be seeking to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven. 

MORE

Racing Point say their 'pink Mercedes' is big risk

Racing Point's new Formula One car looks a lot like Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 Mercedes painted pink but technical director Andy Green says ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes cause stir by reinventing the steering wheel

Mercedes brought intrigue to Formula One testing on Thursday with television images showing Lewis Hamilton moving his car's steering wheel forwards ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton tops first day of F1 testing as Sebastian Vettel calls off sick

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest as Mercedes dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Peugeot launches one ton bakkie, and it's coming to SA New Models
  2. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  3. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  4. Honda on a Quest for men and women of courage to take part in off-road adventure Features
  5. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X