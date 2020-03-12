Positive virus tests could scupper Australian Grand Prix: health official

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix could be scrapped this weekend if Formula One teams report positive tests for the coronavirus among their crew, a senior Australian health official said on Thursday.

Two members of the Haas team and one from McLaren were in isolation on Thursday, awaiting the results of coronavirus tests a day before the first free practice sessions at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

“I think for these three crew members, if they turn up positive, we need to consider what it means for their close contacts and if they have a number of close contacts across a number of crews, then those individuals need to be quarantined,” Victoria state chief health officer Brett Sutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“If that effectively shuts down the race, then so be it. We'll make that call.”