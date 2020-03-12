Motorsport

Positive virus tests could scupper Australian Grand Prix: health official

12 March 2020 - 08:31 By Reuters
The Australian Grand Prix is due to take place in Melbourne at the weekend.
The Australian Grand Prix is due to take place in Melbourne at the weekend.
Image: Sam Tabone/WireImage

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix could be scrapped this weekend if Formula One teams report positive tests for the coronavirus among their crew, a senior Australian health official said on Thursday.

Two members of the Haas team and one from McLaren were in isolation on Thursday, awaiting the results of coronavirus tests a day before the first free practice sessions at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.

“I think for these three crew members, if they turn up positive, we need to consider what it means for their close contacts and if they have a number of close contacts across a number of crews, then those individuals need to be quarantined,” Victoria state chief health officer Brett Sutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“If that effectively shuts down the race, then so be it. We'll make that call.”

Carlos Sainz says paddock worried about coronavirus at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz said on Thursday everyone in the paddock at the Australian Grand Prix is concerned about the coronavirus outbreak and ...
Motoring
56 minutes ago

Haas and McLaren declined to comment on the progress of the tests, but said on Wednesday they expected confirmation either overnight or later on Thursday.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has been contacted for comment.

Australian media have reported local health authorities are battling to work through a logjam of coronavirus tests as thousands of people flock to clinics.

“If these particular tests are being held up and we can't get a result ... I will follow up to make sure that there is a result today, because we do need to them to know the implications for all of the other crew,” he said.

Despite the coronavirus concerns, crowds of spectators turned up to Albert Park on a warm, sunny day on Thursday to watch practice and qualifying for lower-profile racing circuits.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April, was postponed, while the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second stop in the F1 calendar, has banned fans from attending the March 22 race.

The AGPC on Monday dismissed any need to restrict spectators from Albert Park, where more than 300,000 turned up during race week last year, according to organisers' estimates.

Sutton also saw little point in banning fans at the Melbourne race.

“I don't think crowds are the issue here,” he said.

“I think the segregation of (F1) crews from each other and also the crowd is really important, but crowd gathering is like any other mass gathering.

“Three hundred thousand come every day to the city to work, that's a mass gathering. Public transport is a mass gathering every day.”

MORE

MotoGP postpones fourth race, Spain to open season in May

MotoGP postponed a fourth race on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Argentina shuffled from April to November and the season set to ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Haas and McLaren team members quarantined, tested for coronavirus

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined in Melbourne on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Indonesia delays Formula E race due to coronavirus concerns

Indonesia's capital city will delay a Formula E race scheduled for June 6 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Six driving habits that may be causing unnecessary damage to your car Features
  2. Toyota SA announces prices of new Corolla sedan news
  3. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  4. Petrol or diesel? New industry report details most popular car by fuel type Features
  5. It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector news

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X