Mercedes DAS steering system banned for 2021 F1 season

The governing body said its World Motor Sport Council had also confirmed by e-vote changes to streamline and speed up decision making in response to the global spread of the virus.

Measures included granting a delegation of authority to FIA president Jean Todt and allowing the body and Formula One's commercial rights holder Liberty Media to change the calendar without requiring a vote.

Formula One plans a reduced 15-18 race season, with two rounds cancelled so far and six more to be rescheduled.

More races look sure to be postponed - with Canada, France, Austria and the UK looking like the next dominoes to tumble - creating a fixture headache in a season that could run into January.

F1 chairman Chase Carey has already indicated that the revised calendar will look very different to what was previously published.

"Changes for the 2020 sporting regulations have been approved in order to give flexibility to the FIA and Formula One to react to the crisis and organise a race calendar that best safeguards the commercial value of the championship and contains costs as much as possible," said the FIA.

Certain articles can now also be changed with 60% support of the 10 teams, rather than the unanimous agreement needed previously.

There could also be changes to the number of power unit elements allowed without incurring a penalty.

If the championship drops to less than 14 races, the power unit allocation is cut to two per driver per season. Fewer than 11 races would allow only one battery and electronics control unit for the season.

The teams are also banned from any aerodynamic development in 2020 for 2022 - another cost-saving measure.

There is also a provision to extend the current factory shutdown "in the event that public health concerns or government restrictions continue".