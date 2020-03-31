Motorsport

Lando Norris to shave his head after esports fundraiser

31 March 2020 - 09:18 By Reuters
Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris will have to shave his head after raising more than $10,000 (roughly R179,774) from esports racing in the fight against coronavirus.

The 20-year-old Briton, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is a prolific gamer, made the pledge before taking part in a charity event on live streaming platform Twitch at the weekend.

The Formula One website said Norris's stream was watched by more than 136,000 unique viewers as he played on F1 2019, Rocket League and iRacing.

"Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 (roughly R215,722) by the end of the night for #TwitchStreamAid and the fight against Covid-19! I do have to cut all my hair off now though...,"he said on Twitter.

McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz, who enjoys a jokey relationship with Norris, indicated he was looking forward to that: "Oh boy I'm ready," said the Spaniard.

Formula One has yet to start its season, with two races cancelled and six more postponed so far and no prospect of getting underway until the European summer at the earliest due to the pandemic.

In the absence of any real racing, various esports series have offered alternatives for fans craving some form of live action.

Norris, an F1 rookie last year, has long been involved in virtual racing and has teamed up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while Williams Canadian rookie Nicholas Latifi has also emerged as an online talent. 

Fittipaldi and Deletraz take Haas F1 reserve roles

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi and Swiss racer Louis Deletraz have been appointed official test and reserve drivers for the Haas Formula One team
Motoring
4 days ago

Self-isolation makes training easier for Renault's Daniel Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp, though it helps to be on the family farm in western Australia ...
Motoring
5 days ago

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes for 2021

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes in 2021 to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes, even though the sport has decided ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. It's no joke, April fuel set for a record drop in price next month news
  2. Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm news
  3. Trump demands GM and Ford build ventilators; could order action news
  4. How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X