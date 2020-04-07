Covid-19 pandemic postpones Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, with the 2020 season yet to get on the starting grid.

The race is the ninth to be affected by the virus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled along with May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

The Liberty Media-owned global championship is hoping to get under way in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year.

"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome Covid-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier.

The race is promoted by Octane Racing Group, who said the decision to postpone it, after regular discussions with city authorities and Formula One, was not taken lightly or easily.