Motorsport

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff takes a stake in Aston Martin

18 April 2020 - 14:07 By Reuters
Toto Wolff of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team.
Toto Wolff of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff has taken a stake in British sports car maker Aston Martin, whose executive chairman Lawrence Stroll runs the Racing Point F1 team, according to company filings.

A Mercedes F1 spokesman said Wolff's move was purely an investment on the Austrian's part and would be diluted by a rights issue on Monday from 4.77% to less than 1%.

“Fully diluted following the pending rights issue, this investment will represent a 0.95% stake in the company,” he added.

“It is a financial investment and Toto's partnership and executive role with Mercedes are unaffected by the transaction.”

Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli has also bought a 3.38% stake which will be similarly diluted.

Wolff previously had a 16% shareholding in former champions Williams but sold that after he joined the Mercedes team, where he serves as principal and owns 30%.

Canadian billionaire Stroll, whose son Lance drives for Racing Point alongside Mexican Sergio Perez, is close to Wolff. The Silverstone-based team — to be renamed Aston Martin next year — use Mercedes engines and gearboxes.

Mercedes-Benz's parent Daimler also has a small stake in Aston Martin.

“It's clear that Aston are now Mercedes' B team,” the Daily Mail quoted one Formula One insider as saying.

Wolff's future at Mercedes has been the subject of some media speculation, with the 48-year-old linked variously to senior management roles with Liberty Media-owned Formula One and at Aston Martin.

His Aston Martin shares were bought from Yew Tree Overseas Ltd, a vehicle controlled by Stroll who acquired a roughly 25% percent holding in Aston Martin with a consortium of investors.

Mercedes have won the past six Formula One drivers' and constructors' titles but have six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton out of contract at the end of the 2020 season, which has yet to start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hamilton, who has also been linked to Ferrari, had told reporters before the global crisis changed the sporting and financial landscape that his decision would depend on Wolff's plans.

The Briton is now expected to stay at Mercedes, with a radical overhaul of Formula One's sporting and technical regulations postponed to 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sebastian Vettel takes step towards world of virtual racing

Sebastian Vettel has never been one for social media or had much time for esports, but even the four-times world champion has shifted his stance, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Covid-19 restrictions prompt new date request for German MotoGP

The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back further into the European summer after German Grand Prix organisers sought a postponement due to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 may have to slim down to get season started

Formula One could start the season behind locked gates due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the glamour sport will likely have to slim down considerably ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI Reviews
  3. #ThrowbackThursday: A trip to Welkom in five premium sedans Features
  4. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  5. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X