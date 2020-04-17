Sebastian Vettel takes step towards world of virtual racing

Sebastian Vettel has never been one for social media or had much time for e-sports, but even the four-times world champion has shifted his stance, however slightly, under Formula One's coronavirus lockdown.

Although the 32-year-old Ferrari driver is still not remotely tempted by Twitter or Instagram, he has acquired a gaming rig. Just how much the German uses it remains to be seen.

Rivals, including his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who has thrown himself enthusiastically into virtual racing in the absence of any real-life track action, can probably rest easy.

"The truth is I didn’t have a simulator until a few days ago so I have not been tempted because I didn’t have the chance," Vettel told reporters when asked in an online media session about any interest in e-sports.

"I have heard a lot of things about so I thought I might get one and try it, but I need to still set it up properly," he said.

Leclerc, a two-times winner last season who also finished ahead of Vettel in the standings, won the virtual Vietnamese Grand Prix this month on his debut in the new Formula One e-sports race series.