New FIA Ford Ranger boasts twin-turbo V6 power

The Ford Castrol Cross Country Team will debut its brand new FIA-class Ford Ranger in the South African Cross Country Series (SACCS) later this year.

Designed and built by Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) in Pietermaritzburg, it is the first vehicle of its kind in the world to compete under the FIA’s (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) new regulations adopted early this year for turbocharged petrol engines.

As such it comes bolted to the same 3.5-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine that powered the Ford GT supercar to victory at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car endurance race. In this application, however, it relies on a fully programmable MOTEC electronic engine management system, along with twin air filters with dual intercoolers. Ford claims that this unit is good for a claimed 300kW and 700Nm worth of torque.

Mounted well behind the front axle for optimal weight distribution, this motor comes mated to a new SADEV SC924 Evo six-speed sequential gearbox. Compared to the existing transmission, it is 10kg lighter, much more compact and uses a lot less oil. Based on the gearbox used by many teams in the World Rally Championship (WRC), it is also designed to be easier and faster to change during a service stop - if required.