Motorsport

McLaren chief open to Daniel Ricciardo racing at Bathurst 1000

26 May 2020 - 08:33 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport Formula One Team during day six of F1 Winter Testing.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport Formula One Team during day six of F1 Winter Testing.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is enthusiastic about the idea of Daniel Ricciardo racing in the Bathurst 1000 touring car race, even if the Formula One schedule makes it unlikely the Australian could be freed up.

In a move announced two weeks ago, Ricciardo will leave Renault at the end of this season to join British driver Lando Norris at McLaren, Formula One's second most successful team.

American Brown, who owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United team which ran a car in last year's edition of Australia's most prestigious Supercar race, said he would be delighted to see both drivers on the Mount Panorama track.

“I think they'd both love to do it,” he told Australian TV show Supercars Sidetracked.

“I think people now know I'm a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1 as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature.

“I think it'll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule.”

That looks unlikely given the Bathurst 1000 takes place in the second week in October when the Formula One season is still in full-swing.

Brown's impressive personal collection of racing cars includes the last works version of the Holden Commodore to win at Bathurst in 2011.

Even if racing at Mount Panorama did not work out for Ricciardo and Norris, Brown would at least ensure they had a run in an icon of Australian motorsport.

“I'd love to see them do it there,” he said. “Let's see. For sure, they'll get a go in my Holden.”

READ MORE

Alonso is a virtual winner at Indy 500 as Andretti debuts

Former F1 champ will return to Indianapolis for real in August to try to win the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 could manage to race even with Covid-19 cases, says FIA

Formula One could cope with up to 10 positive tests for Covid-19 when the sport starts the season in July, according to the chair of the governing ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Monaco puts a marker down for 2021 with three-race run

Monaco plans to hold three motor races in the space of five weeks in 2021 after the principality had to cancel this weekend's showcase Formula One ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI New Models
  3. These are the best-selling used diesel vehicles in SA Features
  4. Volkswagen admits car advert is racist, apologises news
  5. French car maker Renault could close plants and cut jobs: union news

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X