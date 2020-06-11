Motorsport

Lando Norris loses followers for support of BLM protests

11 June 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
Lando Norris looks on in the paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The race was eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lando Norris looks on in the paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The race was eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris says he lost followers on social media after expressing his support for antiracism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests around the world.

Twenty-year-old Norris, who has more than 400,000 followers each on Twitter and streaming platform Twitch, had urged them to take action and sign a petition to fight discrimination.

“It's the biggest day in terms of the most people that have unfollowed me on all my social media channels,” Norris told the Evening Standard.

“You try to do what's good and what's right, but also so many people don't believe in it. If they don’t believe in it, then I'm happy they unfollowed me,” Norris said.

“But I’ve got to make the most of the opportunities to show people to believe in what's right ... Whatever way I can try to persuade them to believe in the right thing, I will try to do that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's first black world champion, had previously criticised his sport's silence in the aftermath of Floyd's death and backed protesters who toppled the statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the English port city of Bristol.

MORE

Toto Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula One's tight schedule when the season resumes after the Covid-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton supports protesters who tore down slave trader's statue

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has backed the anti-racism protesters who toppled the statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Hungarian Grand Prix contract extended by a year to 2027

Hungarian Grand Prix organisers have negotiated a year's contract extension to 2027 to compensate for having to hold this year's Formula One race ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 used-car bargains to consider if you're buying down Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Haval shuns allegations of shoddy brakes Features
  3. Brace for fuel price hikes in June news
  4. SA hit by a diesel shortage news
  5. Mixed bag for fuel prices in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X