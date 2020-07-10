Motorsport

Drivers react to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

10 July 2020 - 09:05 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the launch of the McLaren MP4-22 in 2007. Alonso is returning to F1 in 2021 where he will be the second oldest driver on the grid after Kimi Raikkonen. Hamilton will be third oldest.
Image: Vodafone via Getty Images

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renault's announcement that Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39, after two years out.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks to the press conference during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 9 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' six times world champion and Alonso's former McLaren team mate: “I've no doubts that Fernando can be in great shape. The bonus for me is that I was the second oldest (driver) and now I'm going down to third oldest.

“Ultimately, the more top drivers we have the better it is for the sport.”

Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP poses with the trophy during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 5 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes driver and winner of the season-opening race in Austria: “It's good to see him back. He's obviously won championships and he's quite a big name in the sport. It's important to have all the top drivers, the best drivers in the world.”

George Russell of Great Britain and Williams talks during the drivers press conference during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 9 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

George Russell, Williams driver: “I was quite pleased about it because Formula One is about having the best of the best drivers. Fernando is absolutely one of the best. There’s arguments that people feel like he is depriving younger drivers of an opportunity. But I think as things currently stand it makes complete sense for Renault and for Fernando. I think he’ll come back and do a great job.”

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 smiles at the livery launch of the Renault RS20 during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Australia on March 11 2020 in Melbourne.
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault driver: “It's going to be great obviously for the sport. He's such a name in the sport and has been for so many years. To return with the team and the brand that got him his titles I think is a good fit. And I'm excited to race against him again.”

Esteban Ocon of France and Renault during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 12 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault driver: “He's very motivated. I had him on the text yesterday or before yesterday and he's very keen to come back.”

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Alfa Romeo Racing talks in the drivers press conference during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 9 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen, 40-year-old Alfa Romeo driver and 2007 world champion: “It's good news for Formula One and obviously for him. We'll see how that works out for both of them.”

Antonio Giovinazzi of Italy and Alfa Romeo Racing during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 9 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo driver: “A driver like him is a champion, so it's always nice to see a champion in Formula One. A really good thing for Formula One in general.” 

