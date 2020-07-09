Sebastian Vettel 'would say yes' to Red Bull if offered a seat

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, though Max Verstappen indicated that this was unlikely to happen.

Ferrari are not extending the German's contract beyond this year, with Carlos Sainz coming in from McLaren to replace him — and Vettel faces an uncertain future, with retirement a possibility.

Red Bull, with whom Vettel won his titles in 2010-13, have yet to confirm British-born Thai Alex Albon as Max Verstappen's teammate beyond 2020.

“It's a winning car. I'm here to compete. I'm here to win, so probably the answer would be yes,” Vettel told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria when asked how he would respond to an offer from his former employers.

“I know how strong they are from the past ... The team has evolved, so it's not fair to say I know the team inside out, because it also has changed and moved on — but I know why they were strong back then.