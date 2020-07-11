Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian GP

11 July 2020
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 11, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday.

The Briton, who dominated a lively qualifying session delayed by heavy rain, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Sunday's second race of the season.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz is third on the grid and Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, fourth. 

