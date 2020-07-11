Lewis Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian GP

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday.

The Briton, who dominated a lively qualifying session delayed by heavy rain, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen for Sunday's second race of the season.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz is third on the grid and Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, fourth.