Ford #LockdownLaps: A woeful performance at Willow Springs

Well, things didn't get off to a good start. Qualifying was a shambles and the best I could do was a high 1:14. Consequently I started the race right at the back of the grid in ninth place. There was a brief glimmer of hope when I managed to gain a few positions when the lights turned green but after two laps I threw it all away when I put a wheel on the dirt coming out of the final corner and spun spectacularly. I rejoined in last place. Then I spun again and was lapped. Soon after, chasing too hard on dirty tyres I spun a third time.

I was now well over two minutes behind the first place car. Continuing seemed pointless so I decided to quit. I exited the lobby and turned off my PS4. And that was that. Game over.

The third round of the #LockdownLaps competition will play out this coming Saturday at Fisherman's Ranch. As it's an off-road circuit, we have all been tasked with driving a Ford F-150 SVT Raptor N400, which should be interesting. Stay tuned for more updates.



