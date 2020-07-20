Ford #LockdownLaps: A woeful performance at Willow Springs
The second race of the Ford Performance #LockdownLaps competition was run at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park on Saturday afternoon. And after my reasonable showing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca the week before, I was looking forward to again going wheel-to-wheel with the other racers in my pool. Especially considering that we now had a proper car to drive. Indeed, that squirrelly Ford Focus ST of the week before had been swapped for the fast and surprisingly neutral Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car Gr.3.
In the run-up to the event I managed to get in some practice runs (though not as many as I would have liked) and was able to crack a 1:13.925 - not quick enough to put me at the front of the grid but fast enough to avoid being placed at the back. After finessing my brake bias settings, I was confident that I could achieve a decent result come race day.
Well, things didn't get off to a good start. Qualifying was a shambles and the best I could do was a high 1:14. Consequently I started the race right at the back of the grid in ninth place. There was a brief glimmer of hope when I managed to gain a few positions when the lights turned green but after two laps I threw it all away when I put a wheel on the dirt coming out of the final corner and spun spectacularly. I rejoined in last place. Then I spun again and was lapped. Soon after, chasing too hard on dirty tyres I spun a third time.
I was now well over two minutes behind the first place car. Continuing seemed pointless so I decided to quit. I exited the lobby and turned off my PS4. And that was that. Game over.
The third round of the #LockdownLaps competition will play out this coming Saturday at Fisherman's Ranch. As it's an off-road circuit, we have all been tasked with driving a Ford F-150 SVT Raptor N400, which should be interesting. Stay tuned for more updates.
- For more information on the event follow “Ford Sim Racing” on Discord.