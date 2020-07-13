Ford #LockdownLaps: Struggling to get into the groove at Laguna Seca

The first race of the 2020 Ford Performance #LockdownLaps competition played out on Saturday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Fresh from the initial qualifying round held a week earlier at the Red Bull Ring, the 72 finalists were divided into six pools of 12 drivers. I found myself in Pool Five and spent much of the lead-up to the race struggling to get to grips with the car Ford had allocated us - the 2015 Focus ST.

Now it is no secret that I have never enjoyed piloting front-wheel drive cars around race tracks. Everything I have ever raced out in the real world has been rear-wheel drive, so I find switching to front-driven cars totally counterintuitive as they require a notably different driving technique to get the best out of them. The same is true in the virtual world as GT Sport replicates faithfully all the physics that make this breed of vehicle so frustrating in reality. Consequently I didn't find my groove despite a good few hours of practice and another coaching session from sim racing guru, Tristan de Nobrega. While the fastest guys were running 1:41s, I was struggling to dip into the 1:43s. No good.

As such as I went into Saturday's qualifying session with no real expectations. Thanks to “The Prince of Darkness” (aka Eskom) there were now only nine drivers in my pool and I somehow managed to not completely embarrass myself by qualifying seventh on the grid.