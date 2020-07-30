Russell happy for old rivals Norris and Albon to succeed

George Russell says he is happy to see old rivals Lando Norris and Alex Albon shine in Formula One this season, even as he struggles to score, because their success adds to his own lustre.

Russell has yet to open his tally after 24 grands prix with Williams while fellow-Briton Norris celebrated his first F1 podium appearance with third place for McLaren in Austria this month.

Norris, 20, is fourth in the standings going into his home race at Silverstone this Sunday, with another the weekend after — both run without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

British-born Thai racer Albon, Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, is fifth in the championship after three races and pushing hard.