Hamilton aims for three wins in a row without a crowd

Lewis Hamilton can celebrate a record-stretching seventh British Grand Prix win on Sunday, but the Formula One leader will be doing none of the usual crowd-surfing after what may be the weirdest home race of his life.

The second triple-header of a pandemic-hit season will be in front of empty grandstands and behind closed doors at Silverstone, celebrating 70 years since the first world championship grand prix there in May 1950.

The windswept circuit will host two races on successive weekends for the first time, the second as the anniversary race, but Hamilton's army of flag-waving fans will have to cheer from afar.

"The British Grand Prix is the best grand prix, particularly because of the fans, the thousands that turn up and really create the spectacle," the six-time world champion said after winning in Hungary. "So it's going to be super-weird."