No qualms about Ferrari move, says Sainz

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz said on Thursday he had no qualms about moving from McLaren to Ferrari next year, despite the Italian team's struggles this season.

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn wrote in a column this week that the 26-year-old "must be nervous about his prospects" after Ferrari's dismal showing in Belgium last weekend.

Sainz, who will be replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Maranello, told reporters in a video news conference at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix that given the option, he would sign up 100 times over.

"I’m very comfortable with the decision I’ve taken," he emphasised. "I’m 100% confident in Ferrari’s people and in what they can do for the future.