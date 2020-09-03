PODCAST | NEC meeting dominated by discussions on corruption

The ANC this past weekend held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which mainly dominated by discussions on the scourge of corruption in the ANC-led government.

This follows media reports about ANC members, their family and friends helping themselves to personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders worth hundreds of millions of rand in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the NEC meeting review, focusing on the meeting's resolutions for dealing with corruption.

