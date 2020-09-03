South Africa

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | NEC meeting dominated by discussions on corruption

03 September 2020 - 19:44 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA, SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and APHIWE DEKLERK
President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC's recent NEC meeting to find solutions to rampant corruption. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC's recent NEC meeting to find solutions to rampant corruption. File picture.
Image: GCIS

The ANC this past weekend held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which mainly dominated by discussions on the scourge of corruption in the ANC-led government.

This follows media reports about ANC members, their family and friends helping themselves to personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders worth hundreds of millions of rand in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the NEC meeting review, focusing on the meeting's resolutions for dealing with corruption.

MORE:

ANC briefs media on outcomes of NEC meeting

Members of the ANC will on Monday brief the media on the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.
Politics
3 days ago

IN QUOTES | From corruption to Zuma's letter — seven responses from Ramaphosa on NEC outcomes

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC integrity committee will act without fear of favour against members accused of corruption.
Politics
2 days ago

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's open letter against corruption rings hollow

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the seven-page open letter in which President Cyril Ramaphosa said anger ...
News
1 week ago

