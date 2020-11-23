Motorsport

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood, says Hill

23 November 2020 - 11:13 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a seventh F1 World Drivers Championship on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a seventh F1 World Drivers Championship on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One (F1) and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the track, former world champion Damon Hill has said.

Hamilton, the most successful grand prix racer of all time and the only black driver in F1, sealed a record-equalling seventh world title with his victory in Turkey this month, fuelling expectations of a knighthood.

The 35-year-old Briton, who comes from an underprivileged, multiracial background, has used his platform to campaign for racial equality, diversity and sustainability.

“Lewis has always been breaking down barriers. The moment he arrived in F1 or even in karting he was breaking barriers and challenging the status quo,” The Guardian quoted Hill as saying.

“The knighthood will be seen as recognition of not just his driving but also as a black driver who has bust another door open for anyone who is not white.

“He has destroyed the preconception that it can't be done, that there is an area where you cannot achieve something because of the colour of your skin.

"He has destroyed that notion.”

Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart are the other Formula One racers to have been knighted. Hamilton was awarded an MBE in 2008.

“It is a very rare thing in our sport to get a knighthood,” said Hill, who won the world championship in 1996. “It is then also a recognition of his stance on equality, antiracism and environmental issues.

“He is outspoken, he is playing his part and using his fame for positive purposes.

"He is a fantastic ambassador and having a knighthood will only increase his opportunities to do that work.” 

READ MORE

Local favourite Oliveira wins Portuguese MotoGP race

KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira dominated his home MotoGP race from start to finish to win the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao's ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Formula One expects 24-race calendar in next few years

The sport has pencilled in a record 23 races for next year, dependent on developments in the Covid-19 pandemic
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 should talk more about mental health, says Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris spoke on Thursday of the anxiety and nerves he suffered in his 2019 Formula One rookie campaign and said the sport needed to ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2020 Toyota Starlet has plenty to offer for the price Reviews
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 8 | A year with the VW Polo GTI is nearly over Reviews
  3. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end 'oil era' news

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X