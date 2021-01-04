Motorsport

Defending champion Sainz leads Dakar after first stage

'Mr Dakar' Stephane Peterhansel in second place, SA's Giniel de Villiers in 8th

04 January 2021 - 08:27 By Reuters and Timeslive
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action.
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action.
Image: Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Sainz took the lead in the Dakar Rally car category after winning Sunday's first proper stage in the Saudi Arabian desert ahead of Mini team mate Stephane Peterhansel.

The Spaniard was eight seconds clear of "Mr Dakar" Peterhansel - the Frenchman who has won a record 13 times on two wheels and four - overall after the 277km timed stage from the port city of Jeddah to Bisha.

Overnight leader Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar, who won Saturday's short prologue for the factory Toyota team, dropped back to 10th and nearly 12 minutes off the lead.

"We decided to win the prologue, and we expected to lose time opening the road today. Tomorrow's stage is what really matters," said Al-Attiyah.

Sainz, a triple Dakar winner whose son and namesake is a Ferrari Formula One driver, had started 28th after a puncture in the prologue, but came back aggressively in his X-Raid Mini JCW buggy.

"We had a puncture and a problem with the roadbook made us lose four minutes. Happy with the P1 and with the lead tomorrow," the 58-year-old said on Twitter.

Peterhansel lost time with a puncture in the last 50km.

The best-performing of the South African-built Toyota Hiluxes was that of Giniel de Villiers and Alex Haro, who finished the stage eighth and lie eighth overall. They suffered three punctures en route, and lost more time due to a navigational error. 

SA's Shameer Variawa and Dennis Murphy in another Toyota Hilux finished the stage in 12th place, and lie 12th overall. Their team mates Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings are 15th.

Toyota's Giniel de Villiers is the top-placed South African, in eighth overall.
Toyota's Giniel de Villiers is the top-placed South African, in eighth overall.
Image: Supplied

Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb had a difficult day, the Frenchman suffering three punctures and dropping nearly 24 minutes behind for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

Spaniard Cristina Gutierrez led the way in the lightweight prototype category, becoming the first female winner of a Dakar stage since Germany's Jutta Kleinschmidt in 2005. Kleinschmidt won the Dakar car category in 2001.

Gutierrez, a four times finisher in the Dakar, recently signed up to compete in the new Extreme E series for a team owned by seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

In the bikes, Australian two-times champion Toby Price was 23 seconds clear of Argentina's Kevin Benavides overall while American 2020 champion Ricky Brabec lost his way and ended up 17 minutes adrift.

The Dakar, one of motorsport's most dangerous and gruelling events, is being held entirely in Saudi Arabia for the second time, with competitors in a protective bubble after testing negative for Covid-19.

The rally ends in Jeddah on January 15. 

Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble' this weekend.
Sport
2 days ago

Brace yourself as the Dakar kicks off

Looking back, the 2020 Dakar that was held in Saudi Arabia and won by Spaniard Carlos Sainz in a Mini JCW X-Raid buggy was a good outing by ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Loeb to drive for Hamilton's Extreme E team

Nine-times world rally champion rocks down to electric avenue in battery-powered offroad series
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Unpaid traffic fines put the brakes on renewing licences, says Outa news
  3. Midrand built machines take pole and second spots at 2021 Dakar prologue Motorsport
  4. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  5. Steep increase in petrol price predicted for January news

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X