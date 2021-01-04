Defending champion Sainz leads Dakar after first stage

Defending champion Carlos Sainz took the lead in the Dakar Rally car category after winning Sunday's first proper stage in the Saudi Arabian desert ahead of Mini team mate Stephane Peterhansel.

The Spaniard was eight seconds clear of "Mr Dakar" Peterhansel - the Frenchman who has won a record 13 times on two wheels and four - overall after the 277km timed stage from the port city of Jeddah to Bisha.

Overnight leader Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar, who won Saturday's short prologue for the factory Toyota team, dropped back to 10th and nearly 12 minutes off the lead.

"We decided to win the prologue, and we expected to lose time opening the road today. Tomorrow's stage is what really matters," said Al-Attiyah.

Sainz, a triple Dakar winner whose son and namesake is a Ferrari Formula One driver, had started 28th after a puncture in the prologue, but came back aggressively in his X-Raid Mini JCW buggy.

"We had a puncture and a problem with the roadbook made us lose four minutes. Happy with the P1 and with the lead tomorrow," the 58-year-old said on Twitter.

Peterhansel lost time with a puncture in the last 50km.

The best-performing of the South African-built Toyota Hiluxes was that of Giniel de Villiers and Alex Haro, who finished the stage eighth and lie eighth overall. They suffered three punctures en route, and lost more time due to a navigational error.

SA's Shameer Variawa and Dennis Murphy in another Toyota Hilux finished the stage in 12th place, and lie 12th overall. Their team mates Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings are 15th.