Brace yourself as the Dakar kicks off in 3 days time

Looking back, the 2020 Dakar that was held in Saudi Arabia and won by Spaniard Carlos Sainz in a Mini JCW X-Raid buggy was a good outing by statistics. There were plenty of big-name racers competing, including 13-time winner Stephane Peterhansel, SA’s Giniel de Villiers, Nani Roma, Nasser Al-Attiyah and former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.

All the above mentioned bar Alonso will be in contention for 2021 and the competitive fires will be stoked further by the return of multiple WRC champion Sebastian Loeb who last contested the Dakar between the 2016-19 period.

Interesting to note is that the oldest contestant in the 2020 race was 73 years old, the youngest turned 18 during the event and there were 13 female contestants in total. The event was marred only by the fatal accidents of Portuguese motorcyclists Paulo Gonçalves on stage 7 and Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver on stage 11.

The Dakar is also on the brink of a powertrain transformation. Audi will enter the 2022 Dakar with a new racing prototype powered by an electric powertrain with an energy converter. This occurrence will mark a return to international rallying of the German and its first time ever entering the Dakar.