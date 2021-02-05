Honda extend MotoGP contract to 2026

Motorsport

Stefan Bradl of Germany and Repsol Honda heads down a straight during qualifying for the MotoGP of Portugal at Algarve Motor Park on November 21 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
MotoGP's most successful manufacturer Honda has committed to the world championship until at least 2026, the sport said on Friday.

Honda follow KTM and Ducati in signing a new agreement with commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, with others expected to follow.

The Japanese manufacturer has won 25 rider world championships in the top category of motorcycle grand prix racing, a record. It celebrated its 800th grand prix win last year.

“Honda believes MotoGP racing is vital to our motorsports activities,” said Noriaki Abe, Honda's head of motorcycle operations, in a statement.

“MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing - it allows us to develop various technologies, and through fierce competition, teach our engineers and nurture their skills.”

