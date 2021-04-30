Ducati sets the pace in second Spanish MotoGP practice session

Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia proved the man to beat in the second free practice session for Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Once again demonstrating the raw pace of his Ducati, Bagnaia went and clocked a time of 1:37.209. Current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) finished the session 0.178 seconds adrift of his title rival in second. Third-fastest for the day was Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's, who was 0.437 seconds behind the Ducati.

SA's Brad Binder failed to impress like he did in the FP1 and ended the session in 10th.

Here's a rundown of the top 10:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) — 1:37.209

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.178

3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.437

4. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.495

5. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.517

6. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.566

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.607

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.638

9. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.679

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.687