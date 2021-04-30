Motorsport

Ducati sets the pace in second Spanish MotoGP practice session

30 April 2021 - 16:37 By Motoring Staff
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team leads the field during free practice for the MotoGP of Spain at Circuito de Jerez on April 30 2021 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team leads the field during free practice for the MotoGP of Spain at Circuito de Jerez on April 30 2021 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia proved the man to beat in the second free practice session for Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Once again demonstrating the raw pace of his Ducati, Bagnaia went and clocked a time of 1:37.209. Current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) finished the session 0.178 seconds adrift of his title rival in second. Third-fastest for the day was Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's, who was 0.437 seconds behind the Ducati. 

SA's Brad Binder failed to impress like he did in the FP1 and ended the session in 10th.

Here's a rundown of the top 10:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) — 1:37.209

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.178

3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.437

4. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.495

5. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.517

6. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.566

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.607

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.638

9. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.679

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.687

Brad Binder tops timesheets in first Spanish MotoGP practice session

SA's Brad Binder rocketed to the top of the timesheets in the first free practice session for Sunday's Spanish MotoGP
Motoring
5 hours ago

No target for Marquez in Jerez on return to scene of season-ending crash

Less than a year after suffering a season-ending crash in the MotoGP opener in Jerez, six-times world champion Marc Marquez is not burdening himself ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Gresini's wife takes over as MotoGP team boss, Aprilia extend to 2026

Nadia Padovani has taken over as owner and principal of the Gresini MotoGP team after the death of her husband and founder Fausto in February
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  2. Volkswagen delays local launch of new Golf 8 GTI New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d only pretends to be rugged Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X