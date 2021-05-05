Motorsport

Ex-Marseille coach Villas-Boas to make WRC debut

05 May 2021 - 08:30 By Reuters
Andre Villas Boas of Portugal and Overdrive Toyota at the 2018 Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru.
Andre Villas Boas of Portugal and Overdrive Toyota at the 2018 Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas has swapped the dugout for the World Rallying Championship.

The 43-year-old will make his debut later this month in Portugal, driving a Citroen C3 in WRC3, the third tier of the championship for privateer cars.

The Portuguese has been out of work since early March after his contract at Marseille was cancelled.

He had been suspended after initially offering to resign over disagreements with the club's board.

Villas-Boas does have previous motorsport experience and crashed out of the Dakar Rally in 2018.

Rally Portugal, the fourth round of the WRC, takes place from May 20 to 23. 

Yamaha's Quartararo has arm pump surgery after Spanish GP setback

MotoGP championship contender Fabio Quartararo has undergone successful arm pump surgery to rectify the problem that cost him victory in the Spanish ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jnr to race on 9/11 anniversary

Dale Earnhardt Jnr announced on Tuesday that his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Spanish GP to allow 1,000 circuit members to attend race

The Spanish Grand Prix will allow 1,000 circuit members to attend Sunday's Formula One race after local Covid-19 regulations are eased, organisers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews
  2. Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d only pretends to be rugged Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A6 is a rare but delightful commodity Reviews

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X