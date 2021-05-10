Motorsport

Hamilton hopes new contract can be sealed by August summer break

10 May 2021 - 20:04 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton walks in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 6 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lewis Hamilton walks in the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 6 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to agree a new contract with Mercedes before the sport's August break.

The 36-year-old Briton is out of contract at the end of this season, after his latest one-year extension was announced only in February, but has said he plans to continue.

“We never want to be in the position that we were in in January, in February. It ruined my whole winter and I’m sure it wasn’t helpful for Toto’s,” said the championship leader, referring to team boss Toto Wolff. “Naturally we don’t have to rush anything but I think we have to be sensible and start conversations,” he added after winning Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

“They’re very complex, it’s never a super simple procedure and so hopefully soon we can start, as long as it doesn’t interfere with the actual job. We still have 19 races to do but it would be great to get something in place before the break.”

Formula One has its European summer break between the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on August 1 and the Belgian race at Spa-Francorchamps on August 29.

Wolff said on May 1 that he hoped to start contract talks soon after Hamilton, now 14 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, signalled he was keen to continue racing. 

Revived Ferrari hail a big step forward after dire 2020

Ferrari, Formula One's oldest and most glamorous team, have a new spring in their step after slumping to a 40-year low last year
Motoring
6 hours ago

Wolff’s message to race control signals new move for F1

Formula One broke new ground on Sunday when a radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to race control during the Spanish Grand Prix was broadcast ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Hamilton says he learned a lot about Verstappen in Spain

Lewis Hamilton may have opened up a new front in his battle with Max Verstappen after saying he learned more about his Formula One title rival, and ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. All-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features
  3. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Ford Ranger XL Reviews
  5. The Brabus 800 is a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S on serious 'roids New Models

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X