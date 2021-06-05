Motorsport

Ferrari's Leclerc on pole for the second race in a row

05 June 2021 - 15:36 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 05, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session littered with crashes and red flags.

The three phase session was stopped four times due to accidents, with Leclerc taking a second pole in a row after Monaco – where he took the top slot after crashing.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified alongside the Monegasque on the front row, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen starting third.

